Chris Hughton offers reasoning behind taking Nottingham Forest job

Chris Hughton has admitted that the Nottingham Forest job is “possibly” the biggest he has ever had, as the 61-year-old prepares to get to work at the City Ground.

Hughton was appointed as Forest’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi, with the experienced boss getting back into management after over a year out of the game.

The 61-year-old knows what it takes to be successful at Championship level, having won promotion to the Premier League twice before with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

At the moment, promotion seems to be a distant ambition for Forest, having lost their first four league games of the season for the first time since 1955.

Forest currently sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table, but under the tutelage of Hughton, they will look to pick up some points, climb up the table and move towards promotion contention.

Speaking live on talkSPORT, Hughton has revealed why the vacant role at Forest caught his eye, and why the City Ground was the perfect place for him to jump back into management.

He said: “I’ve been around the game long enough to know the standard of a club like Nottingham Forest.

“Once there was that opportunity to become manager here, it’s something that I instantly thought was a really good job for me. I’m really pleased and I’m happy to be here.”

When asked whether the task of getting Forest back into the Premier League after a lengthy absence was the biggest he’s ever had, Hughton also said: “Possibly, especially with the timing of it.

“It’s been a difficult start to the season and it was a very difficult end to last season. First and foremost, it’s about making sure that we get enough good results.

“It’s certainly in at the deep end with seven games in 22 days, but it’s a big job and I see it as a big responsibility. I’m really up for this challenge.”

The Verdict

Forest fans have every right to be excited following Hughton’s arrival.

He is a manager who is respected by a lot of people in the game, and he knows what it takes to build a successful team worthy of winning promotion from the Championship.

It has been a disappointing start to 2020/21 for the Reds, but the quicker the players can get used to Hughton’s methods and start picking up points, the better.