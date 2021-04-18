Chris Hughton monitoring 20-goal ace as Nottingham Forest weigh up transfer swoop

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton is said to be tracking Blackpool forward Jerry Yates ahead of the summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (18/04, page 67).

Forest have been shy in front of goal this season and are currently the fourth lowest scorers in the division, having found the net only 34 times in 42 games.

Their leading goalscorer is Lyle Taylor with five goals in all competitions, and have profited from four own goals this season.

Chris Hughton has already spoken of his desire to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, as he looks to solve his side’s goalscoring woes.

According to The Sun on Sunday (18/04, page 67) Hughton is tracking Blackpool’s Jerry Yates ahead of a potential summer move.

Yates has been on fire for Blackpool this season, scoring 20 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions – 18 goals in 39 League One outings.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in League Two on loan at Swindon Town last term, and is under contract at Blackpool until 2023 after penning a permanent move from Rotherham in the summer.

Forest have previously been linked with Yates, with Neil Critchley insisting that his striker is not for sale this summer.

The Verdict

This should be the direction Forest go down this summer.

Each of their three senior strikers are aged 31 and over, and there is a real need to bring in some young blood this summer.

Yates has been in excellent form for the Tangerines this term, and you imagine that it would cost a hefty sum to lure him away from Blackpool this summer.

But Forest are a big club likely to be pushing for promotion next season, and I think they have the pulling power.