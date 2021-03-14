Chris Hughton makes Scott McKenna admission ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has suggested that he will need to consult with the medical staff over whether Scott McKenna will be able to play against Norwich City on Wednesday.

McKenna was a welcome and timely boost for Reds on Saturday in their 1-1 draw at home to Reading. The defender returned to action for the first time since the 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough back in January. That came amid the latest injury blow for Forest with the in-form Joe Worrall now out of action with a rib injury.

Hughton made the decision to bring McKenna straight back into the side ahead of Loïc Mbe Soh and the defender delivered a strong performance against Reading making four clearances and two interceptions (Sofascore).

However, with league-leaders Norwich City to play on Wednesday it will be interesting to see whether he is able to play again so soon after his recovery.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton revealed that he will make a decision over whether McKenna can play two games in quick succession after consulting with the club’s medical staff. While he also insisted that should he be called upon Mbe Soh would be ready to deliver.

He said: “That will be a decision that I will make. It will depend on what the medical department feels and how Scott feels himself.

“But, certainly, with Joe being out, it’s good to have Scott back and Loic is a terrific young player that we like too. But they’re the sort of tough decisions you have to make.”

The Verdict

McKenna’s return to fitness is a huge boost for the Reds and the Scotland international was starting to develop a strong partnership with Worrall at the heart of their defence. However, in his absence through injury Tobias Figueiredo had been delivering some strong and consistent performances alongside Worrall.

However, with Worrall now out injured it was vital that McKenna was able to make his return and it is crucial now that the Reds manage him well and do not risk him picking up any more issues. The 24-year-old might not be able to play against Norwich on Wednesday and Hughton should not risk him breaking down again when he has a decent option waiting in the wings such as Mbe Soh.

The Reds are strong in terms of squad depth at centre-back so they can afford to be cautious with McKenna’s return. That is likely what they will be trying to do, so if he were to start against Norwich it would potentially be a very promising sign over his condition and how well he got through the Reading match.