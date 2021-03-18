Chris Hughton makes Nottingham Forest transfer admission

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has admitted that he is preparing for a ‘rebuilding job’ in the summer transfer window.

The experienced former Newcastle chief took over the Reds earlier in the campaign, and his only remit was to keep the team out of relegation trouble, as he inherited a side in a mess.

Even though Forest are without a win in five, the nine-point cushion they hold over the relegation zone means Hughton’s is on track to achieve his initial objectives.

Moving forward, the challenge will be to push for promotion, and Hughton told Nottinghamshire Live that a busy summer is going to be on the cards at the City Ground.

“There will have to be a rebuilding job in the summer. We know we’ve got five players on loan that in theory go back to their respective clubs. There are players whose contracts are up.

“In any way we want to recruit in the summer that has to be an ongoing process and it always is.”

Forest had a ridiculously busy summer window last time out, with Sabri Lamouchi in charge at the time.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

This shows that thoughts are already on the next window, and in truth that isn’t a surprise.

Hughton proved in the January window that he can bring in good players at this level, so the prospect of him having a full summer with pre-season should excite fans.

Clearly, the squad is too big now, so there needs to be a balance, and talk of a rebuild should actually please fans, as a lot of work needs to be done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.