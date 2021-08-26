Chris Hughton makes Nottingham Forest admission ahead of Derby County clash

Chris Hughton is willing to risk substance over style if it means Nottingham Forest pick up their first league win of the season at arch rivals Derby County this weekend.

The Reds have endured a hugely disappointing start to the Championship campaign, losing their opening four games for the second successive year.

The pressure has subsequently built on Hughton, then, with his side the only team in the division yet to pick up their first points of the season.

This weekend, Forest prepare to take on arch rivals Derby County in the hotly-anticipated first East Midlands derby clash of the season.

It is set up to be a fiery affair in front of a sold-out Pride Park, especially given that it’s the first meeting between the two sides in front of supporters since November 2019.

With the pressure firmly on Hughton and his side, the manager admits he would take winning by any means possible on Saturday.

“There’s no secret to being successful in these type of games,” he told today’s press conference.

“I can tell you lots of things that are the recipe for getting a result, and then it can go completely the other way. Somebody could get sent off in the early parts and it changes the whole dynamic of the game.

“At this moment, if you said to me would I accept playing poorly and winning the game, then I would say yes.

“There’s no secret to success. What you want is a team who are motivated and want to do their best. That’s going into any game we play – give everything and do your best.

“The moments of the game will affect what will be the end result.”

Forest fell to a defeat against Stoke City in their most recent league game, and also lost 4-0 to a strong Wolves side in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek.