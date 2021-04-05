Chris Hughton makes definitive Nottingham Forest claim in wake of QPR win

Chris Hughton has labelled Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers this afternoon as his side’s “best performance” of the season.

The Reds made it back-to-back wins over the Easter period on Monday, securing a big home win over Mark Warburton’s R’s.

Alex Mighten bundled home from close-range shortly before half-time following good work from Sammy Ameobi down the right.

Lewis Grabban made it 2-0 with a sensational curling effort from 25 yards, whilst James Garner added a third, scoring from an acute angle from a free-kick.

Lyndon Dykes did pull a consolation back for QPR with the final kick of the game, but it was an afternoon where Forest perhaps should have scored more than three goals.

Speaking to the press after the win, Hughton said that the win brought out his side’s “best performance” of the season.

He said: “If I think of the run we’ve been on, Swansea away was our best all-round performance, but offensively, this was our best performance in regards to creating chances, particularly in the second half.

“I have two disappointments. We deserved a clean sheet so really disappointing to concede late on, and we might have scored more goals on another day.”

Forest now sit 15th in the Championship and are creeping closer to becoming mathematically safe from relegation.

The Verdict

Forest were a joy to watch at times today.

Once they scored that second goal, they didn’t sit back and they took the game to QPR, who looked lethargic and poor throughout.

It was an afternoon where Forest may have scored five or six goals on another day, but fans won’t be grumbling about that.

Ending this season strongly could give them real momentum heading into next season, where they will hope to challenge for promotion under their manager.