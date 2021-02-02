Chris Hughton makes admission ahead of crucial Nottingham Forest period

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has admitted that the next two games are significant for the Reds in their bid for survival.

A tough campaign so far means Forest are just one place and three points above the relegation zone, whilst 22nd placed Rotherham do have games in hand on the East Midlands outfit.

Therefore, Forest need to start getting wins, and they travel to take on a Coventry City side that they trail by just four points, before visiting bottom of the table Wycombe on Saturday.

And, speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton acknowledged that these games have a ‘little bit more’ to them.

“It’s an important week. I know we can say that about most weeks and most games, but with Coventry’s position in the league, and Wycombe’s as well, these are games that add a little bit more.

“They are games, certainly, you don’t want to lose. Nothing is the be-all and end-all, because there’s still an awful lot of football to be played.”

With Rotherham hosting Derby and Wycombe facing Birmingham as well this evening, it could be a huge night at the bottom of the Championship.

The verdict

This is good to hear from Hughton, as everybody knows the games against sides around you are hugely important, and he’s not trying to hide that.

It’s too early in the season for Forest to start worrying about other results, so they just need to concentrate on themselves and getting victories on the board.

These two games present great opportunities to do just that, but they will face a tough challenge against a decent Coventry side.

