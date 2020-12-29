Chris Hughton makes admission about 29-year-old’s Nottingham Forest future

Chris Hughton has admitted that Anthony Knockaert is in his “thoughts” as the January transfer window looms.

Knockaert joined the Reds on loan from Fulham in October, becoming Hughton’s first and only signing to date since taking charge.

The winger has since failed to replicate the form which saw him help Brighton win promotion to the Premier League under Hughton in 2016/17.

But the 29-year-old has shown flashes of his quality in a Garibaldi shirt, scoring one goal and producing one assist in 14 appearances.

Knockaert’s loan deal is set to expire on the 7th of January, and it remains to be seen whether the club extends his time at the City Ground or not.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton insisted that Knockaert is a player who is very much in his “thoughts” heading into January.

He said: “Anthony comes into our thoughts, as other players might do. We’ve had a good relationship with him and we’ve had a good relationship with Fulham.

“He’s another one who comes into our thoughts.”

The Sun on Sunday reported that the club are reviewing Knockaert’s situation, and may have to cut costs if they are to extend his loan.

The Verdict

For me, Knockaert hasn’t played his best football in a Forest shirt yet, but he has undoubtedly been of their standout performers going forward.

Whenever he gets on the ball, you just feel like he’s going to create something, and he is a player who gets fans off their seats whether that be at home or at a stadium.

If it will cost too much money to extend his loan, though, then the club need to do what is right for them from a financial perspective.