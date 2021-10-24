Chris Hughton linked with Cardiff City vacancy following Mick McCarthy’s departure

Chris Hughton has been named as a potential contender for the managerial vacancy at Cardiff City, according to a report from The Sun on Sunday.

The Bluebirds decided to part ways with Mick McCarthy yesterday following their 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

After showing some signs of promise during the previous campaign under the guidance of McCarthy, Cardiff would have been hoping to push on this season.

However, despite bolstering his squad by signing the likes of James Collins and Ryan Giles during the summer transfer window, McCarthy was unable to take the club to new heights in the opening months of the current term.

With Cardiff now on the lookout for a new manager, Hughton has seemingly emerged as a contender for the job.

According to page 62 of the latest print edition of The Sun on Sunday (as cited by The 72) the 62-year-old has been linked with the vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Chris Wilder is also believed to be on the Bluebirds’ shortlist as they try to find a replacement for McCarthy ahead of their clash with Stoke City next weekend.

Hughton was sacked by Nottingham Forest last month after the club failed to win any of their opening seven league games in the Championship.

The Verdict

If Hughton is indeed a contender for the Bluebirds job, it will be intriguing to see whether he is handed over the reins at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Whilst Hughton did manage to secure promotion to the Premier League during his respective spells with Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, he ultimately failed to transform Forest’s fortunes in his recent stint at the City Ground.

When you consider that Hughton only managed to guide the Reds to 14 wins in his 53 games in charge of the club, it could be argued that Cardiff may find it beneficial to switch their attention to Wilder if the former Sheffield United boss is interested in the vacancy.

Having led the Blades to the top-flight in 2019, it is abundantly clear that Wilder knows exactly what it takes to get the very best out of players at this level and thus he could be the perfect man to lead the Bluebirds into a new dawn.