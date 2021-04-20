Chris Hughton issues mixed Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of Birmingham City clash

Nottingham Forest will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Chris Hughton.

The Reds had previously been in danger of dropping into League One, but have shown much-needed improvement since the turn of the New Year,

They were beaten by Huddersfield Town in their most recent match, and will be eager to pick up three points when they return to action against relegation-threatened Birmingham City on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their match against the Blues, Forest boss Chris Hughton issued an injury update on some key players, including Sammy Ameobi and Tobias Figueiredo.

“Sammy is still out. We are a little disappointed as we thought he might be available. It was a level of injury that we knew would be short term, but he won’t make Wednesday and we are very much hoping he will be training on Thursday and have an opportunity for Saturday.

“Tobi is training at this moment but won’t be included in the squad tomorrow as we think it is just a little bit too soon to thrust him in but we are hoping, and thinking, that he will be available for Saturday.

There was also an update provided on Fouad Bachirou and Samba Sow, with it being a mixed update on the pair ahead of the clash against Lee Bowyer’s side.

“Bachirou is fit, so there is no problem with him. Samba Sow is still injured, so he won’t be available for the next two games and we will assess it after that.”

Hughton was then quizzed on whether Joe Lolley would return to action before the end of this year’s campaign, and revealed that he ‘certainly’ won’t return to the team in the final four matches, after being forced off against Reading back in March.

“No, certainly not [to return this season] but this is the difference between what we can do medically, interventions and operations these days, to many years ago. Joe had the operation and was walking about the next day, this is what happens now and the turnaround period is a lot quicker with the levels you can get to.

“He is a way off but he feels better within himself and it is still going to be a while.”

The Verdict:

It’s a largely frustrating injury update.

Being without the likes of Lolley, Ameobi and Figueiredo for the game against Birmingham will be an irritating blow for Chris Hughton’s side, and they’ll surely find it tricky against a Blues team that will fancy their chances of picking up three points.

Forest shouldn’t be too concerned about relegation this season though, but they’ll be hoping they can confirm their Championship survival against Birmingham on Wednesday evening.

They’ll have one eye on looking towards next year’s campaign, where it’ll be interesting to see if they can challenge higher up the second-tier standings.