Chris Hughton issues latest injury update on influential Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has confirmed that Scott McKenna will not be involved against Brentford today, although the centre-back’s injury isn’t a serious one.

The defender only joined the Reds from Aberdeen in September, but he has quickly established himself as a crucial player in the team, impressing with his dominant displays and ability on the ball.

That has made him one of just a few positives for Forest this season, with the East Midlands outfit currently one place and one point above the relegation zone after 17 Championship games.

So, they could do with McKenna out on the pitch, but Hughton gave an update on the player when speaking to the club’s media, as he revealed today’s game will come too soon.

“Scott will miss out again. [McKenna] is coming along well but still not ready. The good news is that it is not a bad one, but we have to make sure that he is right before he comes back.”

An ankle injury forced the Scotland international off in the recent defeat at Reading, with Tobias Figueiredo likely to partner Joe Worrall in defence for Forest against the Bees.

The verdict

This is a mixed update for Forest. On one hand, fans will be relieved that McKenna has avoided a serious injury, but it’s a blow that he can’t be involved today.

The 24-year-old deserves huge credit for making himself such an important player in a matter of months, and he will be missed.

Having said that, Hughton has a ridiculously big squad to pick from, so it’s down to those who had been on the fringes to step up – and that needs to start today because Forest’s league position is unacceptable.

