Chris Hughton issues Jordan Gabriel claim as player gears up for Nottingham Forest return

Chris Hughton is relishing the opportunity to work with Jordan Gabriel as the defender prepares to return to Nottingham Forest in pre-season.

It has been a rewarding campaign for Gabriel, who was sent on loan to Blackpool in October having featured twice for Forest in the early stages of the season.

The right-back has established himself as a key player for the Tangerines, who secured a top-six finish in League One after a 2-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

Gabriel has made 32 appearances for Blackpool across all competitions this term, scoring one goal and registering one assist from full-back.

The defender will concentrate on helping Blackpool give a good account of themselves in the play-offs and help them potentially climb up into the Championship, before returning to the City Ground for pre-season training where he will hope to impress Hughton.

“He’s another one who will come back on the first day of pre-season,” Hughton said.

“With Jordan, he’s another one who’s played fairly regular in League One, however there was a period of time where he was battling with another lad at right-back.

“He’s in a team who are in a very good position in their league, and that will give him an opportunity to play in some big games which will help him going forward.

“He’ll return to pre-season training and it will give me a really good opportunity to have a look at him.”

Gabriel could well become a key player for the Reds next season, with current first-choice right-back Cyrus Christie set to return to parent club Fulham at the end of his loan spell.

Christie is out of contract in the summer, but Fulham do have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months should they wish.