Chris Hughton issues clear Joe Worrall message amid Nottingham Forest speculation

Chris Hughton has played down speculation linking Joe Worrall with a move away from Nottingham Forest this month.

Worrall has recently returned to the side following a broken foot injury, starting in every game since his return to the squad.

The 23-year-old was a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last season, featuring in every Championship match following his impressive loan spell at Rangers the previous year.

Forest managed to hold onto the defender amid interest from Burnley in the summer, with the Clarets having had bids rejected.

Burnley are expected to reignite their interest in Worrall this month, though, especially now the club have been taken over by ALK Capital.

The Mirror have recently reported that Burnley are set to ramp up their interest in the centre-half, who is reportedly valued at a price of £10million.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, though, Chris Hughton has played down speculation linking Worrall with a move to Turf Moor.

He said: “I don’t worry. He would be one certainly who won’t be distracted.

“He is intelligent enough – as we all are – to know a lot of these things are out of our hands. A lot of what you hear is just speculation.

“The best way to look at it is speculation means you’re doing well. If you’re being linked with teams in a higher division it means you’re doing well.

“He’s clever enough to know it’s speculation.”

The Verdict

It would be disastrous if Forest were to lose Worrall this month.

In the summer, they lost last season’s two best players in Ben Watson and Matty Cash, with the latter joining Aston Villa for big money.

They have missed those two players greatly, and losing Worrall would leave another big hole to fill in the dressing room.

He is a leader in defence and he will be playing in the Premier League one day. Forest will be hoping that that day doesn’t arrive in 2021.