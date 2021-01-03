Chris Hughton insists player will not be leaving Nottingham Forest this month

Chris Hughton has insisted that Lewis Grabban will not be leaving Nottingham Forest this month.

It has been a mixed season for Grabban, who has spent a large portion of the campaign on the sidelines through a hip injury.

The 32-year-old has scored two goals in five games since returning from his spell on the sidelines, including the winner against Preston North End on Saturday.

Last season’s top goalscorer hasn’t quite hit the heights of last term, but there can be no denying his importance to the team going forward.

Grabban was linked with a move away from the City Ground in October, with Sabri Lamouchi’s Al-Duhail interested in the striker.

Speaking live on BBC Radio Nottingham (38:41) after Saturday’s defeat to Preston, Hughton was asked whether he could see Grabban leaving the club this month.

He replied: “Yes (I’m confident) as we was before. He’s very much part of what we do here, he’s got a wonderful goalscoring record at this football club, and at a time when we need goals in the team, he’s a big part of what we do here.”

Grabban’s contract at the City Ground expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and he will be hoping to find his feet in front of goal and help fire Forest up the table.

The Verdict

It would be a blow to lose Grabban this month, in my opinion.

He hasn’t been at his best this season along with a few of his teammates, but he is a proven goalscorer at this level who always seems to pop up with a goal or two from nowhere.

Losing him would leave Lyle Taylor and Will Swan as their only attacking options. That would be a risk towards the latter stages of the season.