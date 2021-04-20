Chris Hughton identifies clear Birmingham City threat ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Chris Hughton is expecting Birmingham City to provide Nottingham Forest with plenty of challenges from set-pieces tomorrow night as his side look to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds travel to St. Andrew’s on Wednesday evening hoping to respond following a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Goals from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna condemned Forest to their first defeat in five, and they will be keen to get back to winning ways tomorrow night.

They travel to St. Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side who have enjoyed a solid start to life under Lee Bowyer, winning four of their first six games under the 44-year-old since taking the reins last month.

Bowyer is getting a fine tune out of the group of players left at his disposal by Aitor Karanka, changing to a formation which sees them start with two strikers in a bid to add more attacking impetus in the final third.

Lukas Jutkiewicz often partners either Jonathan Leko or Scott Hogan, with the 32-year-old adding plenty of aerial threat and physical presence to the attacking line.

Speaking to the press in today’s press conference, Hughton admits his side will have to be aware of Blues’ threat from set-plays, but also revealed another secret weapon Bowyer’s men possess.

He said: “Firstly, it’ll be a very tough game. Their style of play has changed to a degree, more in regards to the formation they play.

“They’re very strong from set plays. In Marc Roberts, they have a long throw probably as long I’ve seen for a good while, which is a wonderful weapon for them.

“Sometimes we can talk about physical game away from home, but it doesn’t always work that way. I’d like to think that there’s enough footballing ability in both teams to make it a good football match.

“But it’s away from home and both teams are scrapping to get the points.”