Chris Hughton hints at potential exits for select few Nottingham Forest players

Chris Hughton will be looking to use the loan market to develop the club’s younger players as the transfer deadline draws to a close, the Nottingham Forest manager told NottinghamshireLive following his side’s 2-1 League Cup win over Bradford City.

Hughton fielded seven players under the age of 21 for the visit of the Bantams, with a first half double from Joao Carvalho the difference between the teams on the night. The manager is hoping the youngsters involved can seek consistent game time elsewhere this term.

Hughton said: “Loan moves are always good, provided they are playing games. We’ve got three weeks of the window still to go, and we will evaluate all of these young lads by where we are.

“For any of them, if it is felt that it would be better for them to go out on loan, then we will make that decision – but that will be on really what our squad looks like.”

Forest fell to a 2-1 defeat in their opening game of the Championship season with a late Coventry City rally a crushing blow to Hughton’s men. The experienced manager will need to lift the club’s performance levels after steadying the ship throughout a thoroughly disappointing 2020/21 campaign, finishing in 17th.

The Verdict

It was pleasing to see such a young side perform admirably against one of the favourites to win League Two in Bradford City.

The likes of Brennan Johnson and Jordan Gabriel enjoyed very successful loan spells in League One last season, at play-off finalists Lincoln City and Blackpool respectively, with both men being fast tracked into the first team picture as a result.

If any of the seven under 21 players from Wednesday evening’s match can be half as successful on loan this season then the production line will continue to thrive and bolster Hughton’s squad in the long term, without breaking the bank.

It will be interesting to see how Hughton decides to develop these precocious talents.

