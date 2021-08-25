Chris Hughton hints at key Nottingham Forest position tweak following Wolves defeat

Chris Hughton has hinted that Ethan Horvath may have given him a selection headache in the goalkeeping department.

Horvath made only his second appearance for Forest last night, playing the full 90 minutes of the Reds’ 4-0 defeat to Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old may have conceded four goals, but he produced a number of saves to keep Wolves at bay both before and after they broke the deadlock.

Horvath made some excellent saves to deny Daniel Podence in the first half, and somehow managed to claw Romain Saiss’ header off the line in the second half.

The American has played only twice for Forest since arriving from Club Brugge earlier this summer, with both of those appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

But speaking to the press after the game, Chris Hughton suggested that Horvath has given him food for thought in regards to the number one goalkeeping position, and insisted competition for Brice Samba was on his mind when he brought the American in.

He said: “I am seeing some good competition from Ethan – from both games he has played and in training.

“That’s exactly why I brought him in. We had to rely on Ethan to pull out some good saves – he was excellent tonight.”

Forest return to league action with a trip to arch rivals Derby County this weekend, with the Reds having lost their opening four league games for the second time in 67 years.