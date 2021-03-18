Chris Hughton highlights main area for concern for Nottingham Forest in defeat v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest fell to their 16th league defeat of the season on Wednesday evening, as they were beaten 2-0 by league-leaders Norwich City at the City Ground.

The Canaries raced into a two-goal lead on the night as goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell in the space of the first 13 minutes of the contest, which saw the Reds faced with an uphill task from early on.

Despite their lead, Norwich continued to dominate the possession, and had 22 shots in total during the match, compared to Nottingham Forest’s five, with just one of those being on target, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Forest are now sat 18th in the Championship table, and are just nine points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Nottinghamshire Live), Reds boss Chris Hughton issued his assessment of the defeat, and claimed that his side ‘had to get closer to them’ in order to stand a chance of coming away with something to show for their efforts at the City Ground.

“They started far better us in the first half and probably overall you can see why they are where they are. There aren’t too many teams that I’ve seen that are better in this division. “But we needed to get closer to them.

“There can only be two strategies. One is to be better on the ball because Norwich are a team that are very good at that and press very hard.

“Or we had to get closer to them, knock them off their stride and don’t allow them to play the game they wanted to. And we didn’t get close enough in that first half period.

“It is difficult because it’s so early in the game. At that stage, it is always going to be hard to get back on level terms.”

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Brentford, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Thomas Frank’s side.

The Verdict:

It was a very poor start from Nottingham Forest, and Norwich’s class was there for all to see.

The Canaries have been on an impressive run of form, but Nottingham Forest should have made it much more difficult for Daniel Farke’s side on the night, and I think they were guilty of showing the league-leaders too much respect in possession.

Like Hughton says, if they had got closer to the Norwich players whilst they had the ball, then it more than likely would have forced more mistakes.

But that wasn’t the case, and it feels like Hughton’s side are just going through the motions towards the end of this year’s league campaign.