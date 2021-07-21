Chris Hughton gives Nottingham Forest transfer update as new season edges closer

Chris Hughton insists that Nottingham Forest are continuing to work hard in the transfer market, but nothing is imminent at the moment.

Hughton will be keen to bolster his squad with fresh faces this summer, as he looks to guide the Reds to a more positive season in 2021/22.

So far, only one signing has arrived in the form of Ethan Horvath, who penned a three-year deal at the City Ground following his departure from Club Brugge.

But as far as outfield signings go, Forest are yet to make any progress, with only 18 days to go before the start of the Championship season.

Speaking to the press after last night’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Northampton Town, Hughton gave an update on potential incomings as well as potential departures.

He said: “I would like to say there is, but at this moment, no. We’re working very hard, as most clubs are, but there’s nothing definite to tell you.

“I would like to have the players who we eventually bring in now, or last week. But that’s how the market is at the moment.

“We’ve got some players who haven’t been involved who you know about. There are perhaps possibilities for them to move on.”

Goals from Lyle Taylor and Cafu secured a third pre-season win for the Reds in what was a tough night’s work at Sixfields at times.

The Verdict

Hughton will be hoping that the speed of transfer activity quickens up over the next week or.

The Reds scored only 37 goals in 46 games last season, and there is still a real need to freshen things up in the final third with the addition of a new winger or striker.

But you look at other areas of the pitch, and they need a new left-back as Jayden Richardson is having to play there at the moment.

At right-back, too, Jordan Gabriel needs competition amid interest from Blackpool, so there is still a lot of work to be done.