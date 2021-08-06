Chris Hughton gives honest Coventry City assessment ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Chris Hughton expects Coventry City to provide his Nottingham Forest side with a “tough” test ahead of their meeting on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds make the short trip across the Midlands to face the Sky Blues at the Coventry Building Society Arena, hoping to begin their season with an opening day victory.

Forest endured a tough season last time out, culminating in a 17th place finish in a campaign which failed to take off for the club.

Hughton did guide his side to two 2-1 wins over City, however, with Lyle Taylor scoring a last-minute penalty in the win in November, and the Reds coming from behind to win away at St. Andrew’s in February.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s meeting, though, Hughton made no illusions of the fact that he thinks Coventry are an impressive side, as well as paying tribute to their manager, Mark Robins.

He said: “They’re a very good side. I think they have an outstanding manager if I look at the job he’s done – not just last season, but over the last few seasons from where he’s taken them.

“I thought they were a very good team last year. We had two very tough games against them, and if I look at their position in the league, they moved away from danger with some very good wins.

“They have a way of playing, and particularly because of Mark being a striker like he was, they have some really good combinations in their offensive play.

“I think it will be a very tough game. They can change their system a little bit and have recruited well. I expect it to be very tough.”

As alluded to before, February’s meeting between the two sides was played at Birmingham’s St. Andrew’s – the ground Coventry have shared for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaign.

This weekend, however, the fixture will be played back at Coventry’s home, now called the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Sunday marks the return of supporters at the stadium for the first time since the end of the 2018/19 stadium, with tens of thousands of home fans expected to cheer the Sky Blues on.

3,800 away supporters will make the short journey from Nottingham, too, as fans prepare to make a long-awaited return to stadiums.

“It does add another element to the game,” Hughton added. “It’s great news for Coventry as they are back home again.

“It’s a wonderful stadium. I was at their game against Wolves last week, and they are a club, I presume, will hope to benefit from it.”