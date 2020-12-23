Birmingham City
Chris Hughton gives his opinion on Aitor Karanka’s position at Birmingham City
Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has given his backing to Aitor Karanka to turn things around at his former club Birmingham City.
Former Forest boss Karanka is currently coming in for some scrutiny at St Andrew’s, following a run that has seen his side win just two of their last 12 games.
That has seen Birmingham slide to 17th in the Championship table, just six points clear of the relegation zone, although it seems Hughton believes things can get better for his old club quickly under Karanka.
Giving his assessment of the Blues situation ahead of their clash with Forest at The City Ground on Boxing Day, Hughton was quoted by The Birmingham Mail as saying: “Aitor is a very good manager and an experienced manager. There will always be ups and downs in a competitive division.
“The landscape can look different from now until three or four weeks later. You can have a dramatic change.”
Indeed, it seems Hughton himself is wary of the squad that Karanka has at his disposal despite Birmingham’s current predicament, as he went on to add: “What I do know is on their day they have a lot of quality. They can win any match on any day.”