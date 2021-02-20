Chris Hughton faces these Nottingham Forest dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

The Reds suffered late heartbreak in South Wales on Wednesday night, with Connor Roberts scoring a late winner for Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Forest had produced a very impressive performance on the night and created plenty of chances to win the game, but were made to rue missed opportunities as Swansea stole all three points at the death.

Chris Hughton will be urging his players to channel that anger and turn that into hunger this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Blackburn at the City Ground.

Here, we take a look at a few dilemmas facing Hughton as he prepares to name his starting line-up this afternoon…

Does Ryan Yates come back in?

Ryan Yates has been missing for nearly a month after picking up a calf injury in the defeat to Middlesbrough in January.

The 23-year-old was a regular starter under Hughton before sustaining an injury blow, but he is now fit and available for selection ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

In Yates’ absence, though, James Garner and Cafu have struck up a decent partnership in midfield, and they have been central to some positive results of late.

With some important away games coming up in the space of a week, squad rotation will be key, but whether Yates is put back into the side this weekend or not remains to be seen.

Who starts at left-back?

On the topic of squad rotation, Hughton did shuffle the pack in midweek, with Yuri Ribeiro replacing Gaetan Bong at left-back.

Overall, it was a sound defensive display from the Reds, but it was Ribeiro who allowed Roberts to out-jump at the back post and head past Brice Samba.

Bong is a player who divides opinion amongst Forest fans, but whilst he lacks more attacking presence than Ribeiro, he has been a solid performer for the Reds under Hughton.

It will be interesting to see whether Hughton puts his trusted player back in the side this afternoon, or whether Ribeiro gets another crack to impress.