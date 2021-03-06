Chris Hughton faces these Nottingham Forest decisions ahead of Watford at 12:30pm

Nottingham Forest slipped back into old habits in midweek as they went down 1-0 at the City Ground to Luton Town.

2021 has generally been good to Chris Hughton and his team, but they were taught a lesson by the Hatters in being clinical.

Forest could not make all their chances count, having 19 shots but only four on target, and they also controlled the game with 60% of the match possession.

It all counted for nothing though, as Ryan Tunnicliffe’s second half strike sent Luton back down the M1 with all three points and left Hughton with plenty to ponder ahead of today’s clash with Watford.

Forest find themselves on television again and they’ll be looking to prove a point against a promotion-chasing team – let’s look at a few dilemmas that Hughton will need to be thinking about ahead of kick off.

A change of wingers?

There’s not much wrong with Forest’s defence and midfield right now, but they could be far more effective from out wide.

Anthony Knockaert has been pretty much a regular during his loan spell at Forest, and whilst he’s definitely been better since the turn of the year, he still only has two goals and two league assists to his name.

Joe Lolley meanwhile has done little to impress at all this season, and he’s spent a lot of time on the bench in recent weeks and months – he could be heading back there for the clash with the Hornets.

Both Sammy Ameobi and talented youngster Alex Mighten will be chomping at the bit to be starting today – fans especially want to see a lot more of Mighten and his talents and there’s an argument to be had that he’s far more effective than Lolley right now.

Lyle Taylor to be given a chance?

Lewis Grabban looks likely to still be missing ahead of this afternoon, so Hughton has Glenn Murray and Lyle Taylor to choose from up-front.

Murray has started Forest’s last four games in a row – quite a surprise considering his age – and he will be looking to prove a point against the team that hardly used him in the first half of the season.

But he hasn’t scored since his two-goal salvo against Wycombe a month ago and it may be time to give Taylor a few starts.

The former Charlton man hasn’t played from the start since December and Chris Hughton only seems to see him as a rotational option, but he may just prove to be a match-winner if given that chance.