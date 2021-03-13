Chris Hughton faces these Nottingham Forest decisions ahead of Reading at 3pm

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways this afternoon as they prepare to take on Reading at the City Ground.

The Reds are winless in their last three games and will be looking to respond after falling to two successive 1-0 defeats to Luton Town and Watford.

Reading will provide Forest with another tough test this afternoon, with the Royals currently sitting fifth in the Championship and looking to put another three points on the board.

Forest’s squad is in a healthy place, though, with Fouad Bachirou the only player unavailable through injury and not training at the moment.

This means that Scott McKenna and Harry Arter are both available for selection this weekend, with Lewis Grabban also recovering from a hamstring injury.

What dilemmas does Hughton face ahead of kick-off this afternoon, though? Here, we take a look…

Who starts up top?

Forest have been struggling for goals all season, having netted only 28 times in 35 Championship outings.

But in the last seven games, the Reds have scored only three goals with Hughton looking to solve his side’s goalscoring woes.

Glenn Murray hasn’t found the net since firing in a brace on his full debut against Wycombe Wanderers, and Lyle Taylor has been unable to make an impact when coming on as a substitute.

With Grabban now back available, could we see a tweak up top?

Who starts out wide?

Anthony Knockaert is bound to start on the right flank, but the opposite flank represents questions.

Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman, Alex Mighten and Sammy Ameobi can all start in that role, with Freeman the one being given the nod in recent weeks.

But with Ameobi recently recovering from injury, could we be set to see the towering winger start on the left today, with Freeman and Lolley both struggling to make an impact?

Midfield pairing?

Last weekend, Forest lost 1-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road with Ryan Yates and James Garner starting alongside each other in midfield for the first time.

Garner and Cafu were Hughton’s preferred pairing previously, with the duo striking up a tidy partnership in the middle of the park.

But Hughton may look to stick with Garner and Yates as they have attributes which compliment each other. With games coming up thick and fast, though, could we see a change here?