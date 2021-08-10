Chris Hughton explains reasoning behind selection of Nottingham Forest duo

Chris Hughton says that Ryan Yates’ understanding with Jack Colback is a big factor behind the pair’s inclusion in the Nottingham Forest line-up.

Yates and Colback started in each of Forest’s three pre-season friendlies against league opposition, and were to keep their places in midfield in the Reds’ opening day defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

Yates was a regular for the Reds under Hughton last season, starting in 31 of their 46 Championship outings.

In the absence of Lewis Grabban (illness) and Joe Worrall (calf), the 23-year-old was handed the captain’s armband on Sunday afternoon, despite senior players such as Colback and Scott McKenna also being on the pitch.

Speaking in today’s press conference ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Bradford City on Wednesday night, Hughton explained his decision to give the homegrown midfielder the armband.

“I think for where we were on Sunday, it’s really just about evaluating each player, and your thought process is all about the position that the player plays in and the effect he has on the team.

“His association with the club and how long he’s been here are thoughts we have when giving someone the captain’s armband.

“I think with Ryan it was also about the amount of games he’s played for the team.

“This is his club and he’s come through the ranks here, and we felt he was the right person to take it.”

Colback was a bit-part player under Hughton last season, largely due to injury problems. The 31-year-old made only 17 appearances in the Championship, starting on 13 occasions.

But the former Newcastle United man has been a regular feature since the beginning of pre-season, forcing his way into the side ahead of the likes of Cafu and Tyrese Fornah.

Whilst Colback and Yates would normally be viewed as similar players in terms of their profile and attributes, Hughton believes that it is a partnership that works well.

“They’ve certainly played and trained a lot together in pre-season,” he added.

“It’s a combination that know each other very well, and knew each other well from last season.

“In the period when I started, Jack was in the team before he got injured. He was out for a lengthy period, and found it difficult to get that momentum and get back into the side.

“It’s a combination that know each other very well.”