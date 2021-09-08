Chris Hughton explains Jordi Osei-Tutu’s situation at Nottingham Forest

Chris Hughton hopes that full-backs Djed Spence and Mohamed Dräger can add competition to the Nottingham Forest squad in the absence of Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Osei-Tutu has only been able to make two appearances for Forest since he arrived on loan from Arsenal three weeks ago, after picking up an hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The right-back, who had to fill in on the left-hand side due to a shortage of options, injured the same hamstring whilst on loan at Cardiff City last season, limiting him to nine appearances in all competitions.

On Deadline Day, Forest addressed their right-back problems, with Spence and Dräger arriving from Middlesbrough and Olympiacos respectively, whilst Jordan Gabriel was sold to Blackpool.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, Hughton said he hopes that there can be a good level of competition once Osei-Tutu returns from his stint on the sidelines, providing a fresh injury update on the Arsenal loanee.

“Jordi is okay – he has a hamstring injury and we expect him to be back with us, but it will still be a number of weeks.

“We have had to play a couple of Under-23 players who fared well for us, but it’s big experiences for them. These are young players who have come in, but they have experience of this division.

“It was a problem position for us earlier in the season. Once Jordi gets back fit, there will be a big level of competition, and I’d rather have that than where we’ve been.”

Dräger will also have to wait to make his debut for Forest, with the 25-year-old having to self-isolate after representing Tunisia on international duty.

This is also the case for new signing Braian Ojeda, who made his debut for Paraguay this week. The pair will train remotely before linking up with their new club and new teammates.