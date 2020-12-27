Chris Hughton has hinted that he will look to address his side’s goalscoring woes in the January transfer window.

The Reds were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham on Boxing Day, in a game which lacked very little quality from both sides.

Ryan Yates had the best chance of the game, firing an acrobatic volley straight at Neil Etheridge who made a point-blank save from close-range.

Apart from that, though, Forest – as they have seemingly struggled to do all season – failed to create any real clear-cut chances in the final third.

When they did eventually get into dangerous positions, their final touch was missing, as has been the case for the majority of this season.

Having previously admitted that wholesale changes won’t be made to his squad, Hughton has spoken about his January window plans once again.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham post-match, he hinted that additions may be brought in to help solve their goalscoring woes.

He said: “I have to look at the balance of the squad. We have a big squad and we now have some players back fit, which is good.

“It’s about trying to get the right balance. The area we continue to speak about has been getting goals.

“January provides us with an opportunity, but it has to be somebody who is going to add to what we’ve got. January is a very difficult time to be able to bring in what you want.

“But I also think, if you are able to bring in one or two fresh faces in January, it changes the dynamics of the squad a little bit, which I always think is a good thing. But it’s a notoriously difficult time to bring them in.” Forest made 14 new signings over the course of the summer transfer window, adding to a first-team squad which now consists of over 30 players.

Forest missed out on the signing of Kamil Grosicki on Deadline Day after the paperwork was submitted to the EFL a matter of seconds after the deadline.

It remains to be seen, then, whether they look to bring in another winger having failed to do so on the final day of the window.

The Verdict

It’s hard to say where Forest need to strengthen to be honest, given that they brought in so many players in the summer.

Another winger is needed, I’d say, as I believe that Sammy Ameobi needs natural left-sided competition out wide.

There is also a decision to be made on Brennan Johnson, who has now scored six goals for Lincoln City this season. Do Forest look to recall him, or not?