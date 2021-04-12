Chris Hughton drops Nottingham Forest summer transfer hint

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has shared an insight into the Reds’ summer transfer plans, suggesting that he look to add more goals via the transfer market in the upcoming window.

Forest played out a drab goalless draw with Bristol City on Saturday and are among the lowest scorers in the Championship, having found the net just 34 times in 41 league games this term.

Given they have conceded fewer goals than any side outside the top six this season, it’s clear that the final third is a problem area for Hughton’s side.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he hinted it was something he would look to solve in the summer.

Hughton said: “If I’m looking at this moment, this season our top goal scorer is on four goals. It’s quite obvious we need more goals in the team.

“Those goals have got to be provided by players who are in the squad – or new players that come here next season, because we know we’ll have to recruit in the summer. There will be players who come here next season who can give us something.”

On paper, Forest have a strikeforce that many clubs would be envious of – with both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor proving themselves lethal forwards in previous seasons – but things just haven’t clicked this term.

Both remain under contract moving forward, while Nuno Da Costa’s deal runs until 2023, which suggests at least one may be leaving in the summer – most likely the latter.

Are these 17 facts about Nottingham Forest’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 In what year was the current club badge introduced? 1964 1974 1984 1994

The Verdict

Hughton appears to be hinting that the club will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, which will be well received by Forest fans.

Taylor and Grabban are clearly good players but things just haven’t worked this term and the side’s lack of bite in the final third has caused them near-constant issues.

Bringing one or two new forwards could be a wise move but it may mean that players have to leave.