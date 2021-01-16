Chris Hughton discusses Nottingham Forest’s chances of sealing West Brom agreement

Chris Hughton remains unsure on the chances of Nottingham Forest signing Kamil Grosicki from West Brom this month.

Grosicki came agonisingly close to signing for Forest in October, agreeing to sign for the Reds from West Brom.

Unfortunately for both Grosicki and Forest, the relevant paperwork was submitted to the EFL nearly 21 seconds after the transfer deadline, meaning that a move was rejected.

Since his failed move to the City Ground, Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Brom and Sam Allardyce has been hired as his successor. Grosicki, meanwhile, has played only 17 minutes of Premier League football.

A move away could be likely this month, then, with Forest understood to still have Grosicki in their sights.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live though, Chris Hughton has discussed the chances of Grosicki potentially arriving this month, admitting he is unsure.

He said: “The search (for signings) has always been broadened, and probably I couldn’t say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on anybody – it’s all about circumstances.

“It’s common knowledge that he almost came here in the last window.

“Yes, he’s another one (that has been in the club’s thinking), but the only reason I’m probably more comfortable talking about him is because he nearly came before.

“But he is still very much a West Brom player.

“I have seen him on the bench in recent games, and coming on to play in the cup game. So he’s very much a West Brom player.”

Forest have struggled to find the net on a consistent basis this season, but will be looking to make it seven unbeaten in all competitions against Millwall this afternoon.

The Verdict

You can tell why Hughton would want to add a player of Grosicki’s quality to the squad.

He is a rapid winger who loves to carry the ball forward and create chances for his teammates, and he has been a quality player at this level before.

He’s 32, though, so he is hardly an option for the long-term. In the short-term, though, he’d give them exactly what they need, and that’s a bit of creativity and guile.