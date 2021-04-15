Chris Hughton discusses Brennan Johnson ahead of busy Nottingham Forest summer

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has revealed his delight at how Brennan Johnson’s loan spell with Lincoln City has gone as the youngster looks to win a place in the Reds squad for next season.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by many at the City Ground but he had to drop down to League One to get regular football with the Imps. And, it’s a move that has worked out spectacularly, with Johnson starring as Michael Appleton’s men push for promotion.

Perhaps his best moment came in the week, as he scored a hat-trick as Lincoln hammered MK Dons, to take the attacker to ten league goals for the season.

That attracted attention from Forest fans, and Hughton told BBC Nottingham that he has been pleased with how the move has worked out.

“It’s great news for the club. We managed to have him here a couple of weeks ago. He was able to train with us, so it was good to see him at close hand.

“He’s doing very well and that’s what you ask of player who go out on loan. Credit to Lincoln City, they are the team and manager that are playing. He’s developing really well.”

The boss made it clear that those who have been out on loan will have put themselves ‘in the reckoning’ as he prepares to shape his squad for next season.

The verdict

Johnson’s performances with Lincoln have been very good, and, as Hughton says, it’s a loan move that has worked out very well for both parties.

Most Forest fans will be desperate to see the academy graduate given a chance in the first-team and these comments suggest the attacker will have pre-season to impress the boss.

The immediate focus for Johnson will be on winning promotion but he will then be hoping to get an opportunity for Forest in the next campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.