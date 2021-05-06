Chris Hughton delivers Sammy Ameobi update as Nottingham Forest future hangs in the balance

Sammy Ameobi will be missing for Nottingham Forest this weekend as the Reds prepare to host Preston North End on the final day of the Championship campaign.

The winger hasn’t featured for Forest since the start of April, where he registered an assist for Alex Mighten in a 3-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers.

Ameobi has been missing with an ankle injury, and has been the subject of late fitness tests for the last four games.

But the 29-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has made his final appearance of the season, and potentially his final appearance in a Forest shirt, with Chris Hughton ruling him out for this weekend’s game.

The manager told today’s press conference: “Sammy won’t be available. He’s fine, but just hasn’t done enough to be in contention for the last game of the season. Even though he’s back out on the training pitch, we wouldn’t want to risk him.

It is a disappointing way to end the season for Ameobi, who has made 32 appearances in the Championship this season, yielding three goals and two assists.

The winger joined the Reds on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2019, and has since made 81 appearances for the club with his contract up at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Joe Lolley and Luke Freeman remain sidelined through injury, however Tobias Figueiredo, Samba Sow, Harry Arter and Tyler Blackett have all returned to training.

“At this moment, the only ones on the treatment table are Joe Lolley and Luke Freeman,” Hughton said.

“Tobias Figueiredo, Samba Sow, Harry Arter and Tyler Blackett are back training.”