Chris Hughton delivers positive Nottingham Forest message ahead of Millwall fixture

Chris Hughton wants his Nottingham Forest side to build on the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday when they travel to Millwall tomorrow.

The experienced boss hasn’t had the impact he would’ve wanted since arriving at the City Ground, with the 2-0 success on Tuesday ending a seven game winless run.

With Forest only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, they can’t afford to get complacent, and Hughton told the club’s official site that it needs to be the catalyst for an upturn in form.

“There was a really nice feeling in the changing room afterwards because they felt it was a victory and three points that was very much deserved. As you look at this league and the type of results you see on every matchday, you see that anybody can beat anybody.

“We have to build on that good feeling we had from Tuesday night and the next one is a tough game at Millwall, who are on the back of a good result themselves.”

It will be tough for Forest at The Den and they will have to improve their dreadful away record which includes seven defeats in nine this season.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

The verdict

The midweek win has certainly lifted spirits around Forest. And, both Hughton and the players deserve credit because it was a high pressure game.

Unsurprisingly, the ex-Brighton boss doesn’t seem to be getting carried away, which is certainly the right attitude.

Now, it’s about backing that win up with another positive result, although it’s going to be tough against Millwall.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.