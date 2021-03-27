Chris Hughton delivers honest message as he opens up on life as Nottingham Forest boss

Chris Hughton has revealed he is enjoying life as Nottingham Forest manager, although he admitted taking over under the current circumstances that surround the game has made it ‘strange’.

The experienced former Brighton chief was named as Sabri Lamouchi’s successor in October, inheriting a Reds side that were seriously struggling in the Championship.

Hughton has steadied the ship, and whilst they still have work to do in order to survive, Forest are in a pretty comfortable position with eight games to go.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, as quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton gave his thoughts on how his first six months has gone, as he opened up on the difficulties of managing during the pandemic, which means he is yet to experience a packed out City Ground as Forest boss.

“The big difference between this job and any other job I’ve had is the covid circumstances. That’s the strange bit. But I’m enjoying it. It was a challenge when I came in, which I knew.

“I think we have made progress – probably there are some areas that have stopped us being in a higher position and getting more wins than we perhaps need to get.”

The verdict

Hughton has done a good job for Forest, which many expected, as he has shown in the past that he is a top manager at this level.

His comments here are interesting as you can sometimes forget that he arrived at the club in such tough circumstances.

The priority now will be getting a few more points on the board to secure safety, and then start planning for next season, when Forest will be hoping to threaten at the other end of the table.

