Chris Hughton delivers fitness update on senior Nottingham Forest man

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton confirmed that Lewis Grabban missed yesterday’s win over Wycombe through injury, although it’s not serious.

The experienced striker scored in the victory over Coventry in the week, so it was a surprise when he wasn’t involved against Gareth Ainsworth’s side yesterday.

Thankfully for the Reds, they didn’t miss Grabban, as his replacement Glenn Murray came in and struck twice as they recorded a convincing 3-0 away success.

Despite that, Hughton will want Grabban back involved as soon as possible, and he delivered an encouraging update on the 33-year-old when speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham.

“We couldn’t afford to take that risk today. It was something that he felt in the last game. We’re hoping that he will train in the latter part of the week and see if he’s available for next weekend.”

The victory lifted Forest to 18th in the Championship, although they are still only four points above the relegation zone, in what is a very tight battle at the bottom of the table.

Hughton’s men take on Grabban’s former club Bournemouth at the City Ground next week.

The verdict

It was a shame for Grabban to miss out after his goal in the week, but it just shows the strength in depth that Forest have as Murray can step in, whilst Lyle Taylor was on the bench.

That’s great for Hughton, and it’s simply down to the players who have the shirt to do enough to keep their place.

So, even though Murray is sure to start next week, having Grabban involved will give the boss another good option from the bench.

