Chris Hughton delivers cautious message ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton insists it’s far too soon to be calling tonight’s game with Sheffield Wednesday a six-pointer.

The Reds have endured a dismal season so far and they sit in 21st position on 13 points. And, it’s a similarly negative story for the Owls, who are bottom of the table and four points below Forest, although they were hit with a points deduction before the campaign started.

Therefore, the fixture at the City Ground really is a big one, even at this early stage.

Whilst Hughton acknowledged its importance, he was aware of just how much football is left to be played this season when speaking to Forest’s official site.

“I wouldn’t say it is because of the part of the season that we are at. The exact same way that any team can go on a poor run of games in terms of results.

“This is such a tight league and any team can put a series of wins together to change things. That being the case, then the mood changes and the whole feel of the place changes.”

Forest are searching for their first win in seven, whereas Wednesday haven’t picked up a victory in eight.

The verdict

This is a very sensible approach from Hughton, as calling it a six-pointer just adds unnecessary pressure on his players.

Plus, it is too early in the season to be making such statements. That’s not to say it isn’t an important game, but there will be plenty more important fixtures to come.

So, Forest just need to focus on producing a good performance and getting some points on the board to pull clear of the bottom three.

