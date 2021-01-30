Chris Hughton considering potential Nottingham Forest player departure

Chris Hughton admits he is considering letting Will Swan leave the club on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Swan has been given a taste of first-team football this season, making his debut in November and providing cover for Lyle Taylor following an injury to Lewis Grabban.

After also featuring against Reading a week later, he was rewarded with a professional contract having scored plenty of goals for the Under-23s’ this term.

With Grabban and Taylor now back fit and available for the Reds, it remains to be seen what lies in store for Swan between now and Monday’s deadline.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Ipswich Town this week, as Paul Lambert looks to add an attacking option to his squad in their bid for promotion from League One.

Speaking to Football League World’s George Harbey after the 0-0 draw with Barnsley, though, Hughton admitted that Swan’s future will come down to whether a new striker comes in before Monday.

He said: “He’s one we’re very much thinking about and the opportunity to go out and get some games.

“We see Miguel Angel Guerrero as a number 10, therefore we currently have two number nines in Taylor and Grabban.

“At this moment, even though Swanny hasn’t been involved so much, we’re wary of anything happening to them two, unless we do something, he’ll stay.

“We have been thinking about it and we will make decisions today or tomorrow.”

Forest are reportedly closing in on the signing of Glenn Murray, who is set to join after having his loan deal at Watford cut short.

The Verdict

A loan move away from the City Ground could be beneficial for Swan.

He isn’t going to get a kick between now and the end of the season, and a promotion challenge in League One could be a great experience for him.

If Murray does join Forest, then that’s three senior strikers on the books, pushing Swan further down the pecking order.