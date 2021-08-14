Chris Hughton answers James Garner question as Man United, Nottingham Forest speculation rumbles on

Chris Hughton says he hopes to bring James Garner back to Nottingham Forest on loan from Manchester United this summer.

But the Reds boss also understands the need for patience, as United weigh up the best decision for their young midfielder’s immediate future.

Garner joined Forest in the second half of last season, having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at promotion hopefuls Watford.

The midfielder struggled for regular game time at Vicarage Road, but instantly established himself as a key player for Forest following his arrival at the City Ground.

Not only were Garner’s performances in a Forest shirt hugely impressive, but the 20-year-old also chipped in with four goals from midfield in 20 appearances.

Garner is now back at Old Trafford looking to make an impression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in pre-season, having been given plenty of minutes in friendly matches.

But reports have emerged this week claiming that Garner has turned down the offer of a new deal at United, with his contract up at the end of the campaign.

The likes of Stoke City, Sheffield United and Derby County have all been linked with the loan signing of Garner this summer, with Forest also said to be in the chase for his signature.

Speaking to his press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with AFC Bournemouth, Hughton revealed his eagerness to bring Garner back to the City Ground before the end of the transfer window.

“I hope so,” he said. “He’s a player who we would love to see back here at Forest.

“What I’ve continuously said is that we were very grateful to Manchester United for his services last season.

“What will happen between James and Manchester United is that they will make the right decisions about what happens with him this season.

“It’s something that we are very interested in, but of course, those decisions will be made by James and Manchester United.”