Chris Hughton allays Nottingham Forest fans’ concerns as transfer window opens

Chris Hughton has insisted that decisions on who arrives at Nottingham Forest this month will be his.

Hughton is looking to make minor tweaks to his squad this month, with there being no need to make ‘wholesale‘ changes following a hectic summer transfer window.

14 new players signed for the club over the course of the summer, adding to a first-team squad which now consists of over 30 first-team players.

Following a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City in October, Hughton’s predecessor, Sabri Lamouchi, said he felt he had enough players to work with, before the signing of Cafu was announced.

This raised concerns amongst fans, with many left wondering who was in charge of recruitment and whether they had undermined the manager.

With the January transfer window now open, Hughton has insisted that those decisions will be made by him this month.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “My involvement is very much about whether we want to do something, whether we can better the squad. If so in which areas.

“Those are down to myself. Sometimes you are very happy with the squad you’ve got. You don’t want changes.

“If we can improve the squad we will try to do so. I’ll be very involved, but as regards the legal aspects, no of course not.

“I’ll be involved as I can be though.”

The Verdict

This is a big, big month for Forest.

They undoubtedly need to strengthen their squad and add new faces, but outgoings are perhaps a lot more important.

They need to trim the squad and get players off the wage bill in order to make way for others, which is often easier said than done.

I’d be looking to bring in a new winger, whether that be Kamil Grosicki or not, and maybe another creative midfielder, as scoring goals and creating chances are currently an issue.