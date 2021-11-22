Chris Gunter starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Morecambe on Tuesday evening

Charlton Athletic look to continue their breath-taking start to life under Johnnie Jackson when they travel to Morecambe on Tuesday evening.

The Shrimps will be buoyant from Cole Stockton’s astounding 94th minute winner at Fleetwood Town on Saturday as they prepare to welcome an Addicks side who have won four, drawn one and only conceded once in their five league outings under Jackson’s caretaker leadership.

Charlton comfortably cast aside league leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Ben Purrington and Conor Washington’s second half goals produced a statement victory as the club edged into the top half of the table.

In predicting a starting XI for the trip to the Mazuma Stadium we are envisaging just one change…

The one change is enforced, Jason Pearce was forced off with a knee injury in the 55th minute against Argyle and was replaced by Chris Gunter. The specialist right back slotted into the centre of the back three and performed well in a role he has frequently provided cover for in his time in South London.

Pearce adds his name to the list of Sam Lavelle, Ryan Inniss and Adam Matthews, in terms of defenders on the treatment table and with Akin Famewo one yellow card away from a one game ban, Jackson may have to further shuffle his pack in the coming weeks.

Diallang Jaiyesimi, Conor Washington and Elliot Lee all looked tired in moments against the Pilgrims, but are expected to start on Tuesday with the likes of Corey Blackett-Taylor, Albie Morgan and Mason Burstow all capable of replacing them from the bench.

18-year-old striker Burstow appears to be hitting the right note with Jackson and may even come in for his first league start in English football if Josh Davison or Washington are still feeling the effects of the weekend.