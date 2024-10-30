This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Birmingham City Head Coach Chris Davies has been urged to hand more minutes to Scott Wright when he completes his recovery from a current injury setback.

Blues have enjoyed a largely seamless start to life in the third-tier of English football and appear well on-course to realise their ambitions of achieving promotion back to the Championship at the very first time of asking this season.

They've won nine of their opening twelve games in the 2024/25 League One campaign and find themselves top of the table, with the only slight bump in the road being a frustrating 1-0 defeat away to Charlton Athletic at the start of this month.

League One standings, as of October 29 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Birmingham City 12 +12 29 2nd Wycombe Wanderers 12 +10 26 3rd Wrexham 13 +11 25 4th Mansfield Town 12 +6 24 5th Huddersfield Town 13 +7 22 6th Reading 12 +4 22

Naturally so given the strength in depth at his disposal, Davies has opted to rotate his starting line-up on a game-by-game basis, but there still seemingly isn't room for everyone.

Chris Davies told to start Scott Wright more often for Birmingham City

We asked our resident Blues fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, to name one player at the club he believes is deserving of more opportunities, and he promptly selected Wright.

While many of Birmingham's ambitious summer signings, such as Jay Stansfield, Alfie May, Tomoki Iwata and Willum Willumsson, have quickly formed a nucleus of Davies' side, Wright has been unable to follow suit thus far.

The 27-year-old was signed from Rangers in August and made an instant impact by appearing from the bench to hit home an emphatic 91st-minute winner on debut, inspiring a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at St Andrews @ Knighthead Park.

What's more, he scored a brace against Shrewsbury Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, strengthening his case to become a regular starter.

However, Davies hasn't actually started the winger in league action once, and Mike feels the situation has to change once Wright recovers from an injury which is set to keep him sidelined for the next few weeks.

"I think the one player who should be starting games that isn't for me would be Scott Wright, albeit with the big caveat that he's currently injured so he can't actually get into the team," Mike told Football League World.

"I think had he been fit, he'd have started the last game. A couple of cameo appearances in the league, obviously scored the last-minute winner against Wigan in August, came on and changed the game a number of times and was then excellent against Shrewsbury in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

"Had he stayed fit, he'd have been given a chance from the start. That left-wing position at that point between him, Keshi Anderson and Emil Hansson hadn't really been locked down, nobody had taken the jersey and kept it whereas now a couple of weeks on, there's an argument that it's Anderson's to lose because he's been playing so consistently well.

"For me, when he's fit he deserves a chance because he's the one player that can change a game, he loves to receive the ball, turn and run at defences and we probably haven't got enough of that.

Scott Wright needs to lock down his position at Birmingham City

As Mike makes reference to, the left-sided wing role in Davies' 4-2-3-1 set-up is perhaps the least secure position in the side.

Resurgent winger Keshi Anderson is the current tenant of that role, with Emil Hansson also sidelined at the moment.

However, Hansson is yet to spark his Blues career into life after making the hotly-anticipated switch from Heracles this summer, so Wright will doubtless feel he has a good chance at forcing his way in once he's back from injury.

All things considered, it would be fair to say that his cameo performances from the bench were deserving of a starting berth before he picked up that injury, and he'll surely be giving Davies some serious food for thought when he's ready for selection once again.