Birmingham City winger Scott Wright has undergone surgery on his knee following a season-ending injury sustained during the team's goalless draw against Reading last month.

The 27-year-old’s right knee buckled after his foot became lodged in the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The injury marks the second major knee issue of Wright’s career, having previously suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to the same knee while playing for Aberdeen in 2019.

Due to this prior injury, Birmingham City manager Chris Davies anticipates a longer-than-usual recovery period.

“He’s had his surgery and his early rehab has gone well,” Chris Davies told the Birmingham Mail.

“I don’t know a definitive timeframe, I know he’s had that knee done before as well so I think that extends it slightly. These days it’s six or seven months, but I think it will be a bit longer because of the background to that knee.”

“It’s going to be right towards the end of the year, I would say.”

Scott Wright at Birmingham City Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 437

Wright’s inaugural season in the Midlands has been significantly disrupted by injuries. After joining from Rangers in the summer, he was sidelined for nearly three months with a calf issue before making his return to the Blues side in early January.

The winger had begun to play a more prominent role, primarily as an impact sub, before suffering his latest injury just eight minutes into only his third League One start of the campaign.

Attacking depth will be crucial to sealing promotion for Birmingham City

Birmingham City will take solace in their squad depth as they approach the final stretch of the season, particularly with Jay Stansfield’s injury not as severe as initially feared.

However, Wright’s absence adds to a mounting list of setbacks for the Blues. In the same match against Reading, veteran striker Lyndon Dykes suffered a calf injury that will also sideline him for a significant period.

The pair join Lee Buchanan, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, and Ethan Laird in the treatment room, leaving manager Chris Davies with several key players unavailable as the promotion race intensifies.

Despite these challenges, Birmingham remain firmly on course for a return to the Championship.

Although held by Northampton Town at the weekend, the Blues sit top of League One with a 12 point buffer to Wrexham in second place.

Next, Birmingham face a crucial clash with third-placed Wycombe, a fixture that could prove decisive in the promotion race. With Wright now ruled out until at least the end of the calendar year, the squad’s depth will be tested in the coming months.

For Wright, the focus now shifts to rehabilitation, with the club’s medical staff expected to take a cautious approach given his injury history.

After an injury-plagued first season, Birmingham City supporters will be eager to finally see their statement signing make a lasting impact when he returns to full fitness.