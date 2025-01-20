Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has revealed that influential midfielder Paik Seung-ho could miss the crucial upcoming games against promotion rivals Wrexham and Huddersfield Town.

A 1-0 win over Exeter City on Saturday extended Blues’ unbeaten run, and it keeps them two points clear of Wycombe Wanderers at the top of League One.

More importantly, they hold a five-point lead over third-place Wrexham in the race for promotion, whilst Birmingham have two games in hand on the Welsh side.

League One Table (as of 20/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 24 25 56 2 Wycombe Wanderers 26 24 54 3 Wrexham 26 18 51 4 Huddersfield Town 25 18 48

Birmingham gearing up for crucial fixtures

Therefore, Davies’ men are in a commanding position, and they can take a major step to promotion in the next eight days, as they go to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham on Thursday, before they travel to fourth-placed Huddersfield on January 28.

Even though defeats won’t cause major panic, it would tighten things at the top if they did fall short, but consecutive victories would leave Blues in a brilliant position.

So, it’s a potentially huge period coming up, and Davies will have full confidence in his expensively assembled squad.

Paik Seung-ho injury latest

However, he could be without one of his star men for the double header, as Davies told Birmingham Live that Paik Seung-ho is struggling with the injury that kept him out of the weekend win over Exeter.

“He wasn’t too close. He’s been struggling with a niggle so it looks like he will be a little while yet. It’s nothing long-term, day by day we’ll assess it, but it looks like it could be a week or two.

“It’s disappointing because he’s obviously been a key player for us, with Iwata, and it was a different look to the midfield today. We’ve had Willumsson out, Anderson out, and a few others so we’ve had to cope with it and the players who’ve come in have done very well.

“It’s not easy to go in and get up to speed, but the cup games have helped with that. We’ve had cup games and that’s why it’s been important for us to give them a chance in those competitions.”

Birmingham City have the squad to cope in League One

You can be sure that there won’t be too much sympathy for Davies, as he has a brilliant squad to pick from. Even without Paik and the excellent Tomoki Iwata, Blues still picked a midfield pairing of Marc Leonard and Taylor Gardner-Hickman, so they really do boast superb strength in depth.

Of course, that’s not to say Paik won’t be missed if he is absent, as the South Korean is a classy footballer and he brings a lot to the side.

Nevertheless, injuries happen over the course of the season, and that’s why the board backed Davies in the summer with a big squad.