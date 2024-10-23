Chris Davies has expressed his surprise at the impact Tomoki Iwata has had at Birmingham City since joining from Celtic in the summer.

Iwata signed during the summer transfer window following the Blues’ relegation to League One.

The midfielder has become an important player in Davies’ side, appearing in seven of their last eight league games (all stats from Fbref).

The 27-year-old has even contributed three goals and one assist from defensive midfield, showing an unexpected attacking prowess.

His performances have been key for Birmingham as they eye promotion straight back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Tomoki Iwata - Birmingham City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals (Assists) 2024-25 7 3 (1) As of October 23rd

Davies praises Iwata’s goal-scoring impact at Birmingham

Davies has expressed his surprise at Iwata’s proficiency in front of goal so far at Birmingham.

He has made it clear just how important the player is to the team, highlighting the factors that have made him such a strong signing for the club.

“I didn’t know he would have scored so many goals so early, but the goals he has scored have been really high level,” said Davies, via Birmingham Live.

“He’s arriving onto things and finishing well from different types of angles and positions.

“This one was probably the pick of the bunch because it’s come out of the air and he’s watched it come all the way down and control it with his left foot.

“It’s a difficult technique.

“It was an exceptional goal.

“It’s not just that, it’s what he gives the team, as well as the others.

“He’s humble and works hard for the team.

“He’s there every game, up for it, and that’s why he’s been important for us.”

Iwata opened the scoring in the third minute on Tuesday night, bagging his third of the campaign, as the Blues earned a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Birmingham's promotion challenge

Birmingham extended their lead at the top of the League One table on Tuesday night with their win over Ian Evatt’s side.

Jay Stansfield finished off the scoring with a late penalty to move Davies’ side four points clear of second place Wrexham.

The Midlands outfit have won nine of their opening 11 fixtures, drawing and losing one each as well, with Wycombe Wanderers in third five points behind.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to face fourth place Mansfield Town on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off, with the team looking to secure a third win in a row.

Iwata signing is proving a great bit of business for Birmingham

Iwata’s arrival from Celtic was a solid addition to their midfield, but nobody could’ve expected him to make such a positive impact in front of goal.

He scored just once in the league when in Scotland, so has already far exceeded that tally after just seven games.

It’s not a crucial part of his game, but it could be something that proves significant in their chase for promotion to the Championship.

His goal against Bolton was such a well taken strike, showing great technique and composure to side foot his volley from the edge of the box, and it is that kind of quality in this Birmingham side that has made them favourites for a top two spot this year.