Birmingham City took another step towards the League One title on Tuesday evening, as they ran out 2-1 winners at Bristol Rovers to increase their gap over Wrexham to 11 points.

Blues have two games in hand over their closest rival, and their dreams of an instant return to the Championship look set to become a reality in a matter of a few weeks, and supporters are already gearing up for the moment that their second tier status is confirmed.

Keshi Anderson handed the West Midlands outfit the lead in the third minute at the Memorial Stadium against the Gas in their most recent victory, but Gatlin O'Donker's equaliser a quarter-of-an-hour later looked as though it was going to cause issues for the away side.

Nevertheless, Jay Stansfield was on hand to tuck away a penalty in the 85th minute to hand Birmingham their 27th win from 38 league games, with the victory proving to be a landmark one in the club's 150-year history.

League One top six standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Birmingham City 38 +39 89 2. Wrexham 40 +24 78 3. Wycombe Wanderers 39 +29 77 4. Charlton Athletic 39 +20 72 5. Stockport County 40 +22 71 6. Bolton Wanderers 39 +4 63 *Stats correct as of 02/04/2025

Chris Davies had written his name into Birmingham history after Bristol Rovers win

Blues have dominated the third tier this season, and while that may not come as a surprise due to their financial strength, this division has proven to be extremely difficult to get out of on more than one occasion for some of the EFL's top clubs.

The likes of Derby County, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have all taken more than one year to win promotion in recent times, albeit they did not have the funds at their disposal that Chris Davies has, but it can take time.

However, in his first job in management, the 40-year-old has taken to League One like a duck to water and he has helped engineer an incredible season that supporters must be proud of.

Statistically, this is now Birmingham's joint-best campaign, with the champions-elect equalling their highest points tally already.

According to BCFCStatto on X, Blues have matched their total of 89 from the 1994/95 season, the last time they were in the third tier, but they are on course to smash that record and Davies will re-write the history books potentially this weekend.

A draw against Barnsley at St. Andrew's on Saturday will see this Birmingham team become the first to reach the 90-point mark since they were established in 1875, with it looking likely that they will reach triple figures before they play their final match in 2024/25.

This season has been one to remember for Birmingham and their fans

Blues secured a play-off place with their victory over Rovers on Tuesday, although everyone involved at the club knows that their true ambition lies in lifting the League One title.

With their advantage over the rest of the division increasing on an almost weekly basis, they know that they are just a matter of a few games away from doing that, and Davies will be clamoring for his opportunity to do so as early as possible.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' third tier record of 103 points can still be broken by Birmingham, and that must be the goal set by those at the club, with it possible that they can reach a total of 113 with eight matches to go.