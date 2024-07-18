Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has said that he expects both Juninho Bacuna and Manny Longelo to leave the club in the near future, with both Sivasspor and Barnsley respectively set to sign the duo.

After the Blues' first pre-season win over Solihull Moors, the boss revealed that the pair are very likely to leave the club, as per Birmingham Live.

Most of Birmingham's summer activity so far has been spent looking to add players to their squad that will help them get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

They've already signed last season's League One top goalscorer, Alfie May, a Championship-level goalkeeper or two in Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and a top-level Scottish Premiership left-back in Alex Cochrane.

City also want to add more bodies in midfield. They were reported to be close to completing a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for the permanent transfer of Marc Leonard, for £450,000, but things looked to have stalled a little bit on that front amid plenty of transfer interest elsewhere.

Since then, Birmingham have also been linked with similar midfield players, such as Cardiff City's Andy Rinomhota and Stoke City man Josh Laurent.

Related Birmingham City: £3.36m transfer offer submitted for 27-year-old Birmingham City have seen €4 million bid rejected by Hannover 96 for Phil Neumann.

There has to be some give with the take, however, and two departures are now looking likely.

Juninho Bacuna and Manny Longelo expected to leave Birmingham City

Davies confirmed that the Longelo and Bacuna's days of playing at St. Andrew's are probably going to be officially over soon enough.

The hierarchy accepted a bid for Bacuna from Turkish club Sivasspor nearly two weeks ago, but, according to Birmingham Live, they aren't the only club that are expected to be in for the Curacao international, who joined the Blues in January 2022.

The arrival of the former Hearts defender (Cochrane) will lead to Longelo being let go, after links between him and Barnsley were made last week, as per the West Midlands outlet.

"They are (close to leaving)," said Davies. "I’m not sure what the definite situation is right at this minute, but they are on the way out."

Between the pair, they lined up in a Blues shirt over 150 times. Bacuna, in particular, was a regular in the City side that was relegated last season, playing in all but one of their Championship matches. His 23-year-old teammate played a smaller role, only starting 10 times in said campaign.

Birmingham City balancing act in summer transfer window is the right call

With the £20 million transfer and wage budget that they are reported to have available to them this summer, it makes total sense for Birmingham to be revamping a squad that has just been relegated.

It will give their new manager a lot of work to do to mold the group together, but it's better to have that problem than go back up with a team that is near a mirror image of the one that went down.

Even though they have plenty of money to spend this summer, balancing the books, or attempting to, is always a smart thing to do.

Players like Bacuna and Longelo will be desirable assets for other clubs, and it'd make sense for Birmingham to try and profit from them if they aren't going to be used much going forward.