It's been a headline-filled season for Birmingham City both on and off the pitch, which means it can be easy for impressive performers to fall under the radar at times.

24-year-old left-back Alex Cochrane didn't hit the same levels of paper talk the likes of Jay Stansfield, Christoph Klarer or Willum Willumsson did when they signed for Birmingham last summer and, as a full-back, is rarely credited for his contribution to a potentially record-breaking season for the Blues in League One.

However, Chris Davies was quick to laud plaudits to the former Brighton and Hearts man, who has started 42 of Birmingham's 49 games this season in all competitions, playing a key part in their dominant league campaign and their run to the EFL Trophy final.

The Birmingham manager even went as far as making a prediction that Cochrane will end up as a real fan favourite at St Andrew's when his time at the club is up.

Chris Davies praises the endurance and quality of Alex Cochrane

Given Birmingham City's packed schedule this season, it has been important for Chris Davies to utilise his whole squad to avoid key players getting too fatigued.

That hasn't needed to be the case with £1.3m signing Alex Cochrane, who has played over 3,500 minutes and missed just five games in all competitions for Birmingham this season.

Only fellow defender Christoph Klarer has played more minutes for Davies' side.

Players who have played the most minutes for Birmingham City in League One this season, according to Opta Analyst 1. Christoph Klarer 3,009 2. Alex Cochrane 2,882 3. Paik Seung-Ho 2,789 4. Tomoki Iwata 2,564 5. Willum Willumsson 2,406

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the Birmingham City manager credits Cochrane's ability to develop and grow into different roles as the season's gone on.

"Alex is a great example in this role he's got at left-back. Sometimes he stays, sometimes he joins in, sometimes he's passing it more, sometimes he's running more," he said. "He has a great understanding of when to do those things now against different types of wingers.

"He's got this position now that he's nailed and he really understands it. Alex is probably a good example of the whole team.

"I think he deserves a huge amount of credit. He will always go under the radar because he won't score the goals or have the glamour moments, but he's played well over 3,000 minutes already. There aren't many who could just go game after game after game.

"By the time he leaves the club he will be a real fans' favourite and one they will be fond of."

Alex Cochrane is ready for the step up to the Championship

All signs are pointing to an immediate return to the Championship for Birmingham City, who look poised to break the points record of 103 set by Wolves in 2013/14.

A lot of the players in Chris Davies' squad are well-primed to make that step up from League One to the Championship, but arguably none more so than Alex Cochrane, who is one of the best in his position in the third tier.

According to FotMob, Cochrane ranks among the top 10% of League One left-backs when it comes to expected assists and chances created, whilst topping the chart for successful passes and accurate long balls.

Defensively, there aren't many better in the league either, as Cochrane ranks in the top 20% for tackles won, duels won and recoveries, despite playing for a side who don't give up many chances to the opposition.

Consistent performances have Birmingham fans joining Chris Davies in the singing of Alex Cochrane's praises, and it will be intriguing to see if the "fan favourite" full-back can continue his positive contribution to the side if and when Birmingham City are back playing Championship football in the not-so-near future.