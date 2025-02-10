Chris Davies is facing a serious injury problem in midfield with Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Newcastle United seeing them lose more than just their FA Cup status.

This is according to Birmingham Live, who have revealed that the Blues' head coach will have to find a makeshift pairing as only Tomoki Iwata and Kieran Dowell are fit.

Birmingham host Cambridge United on Tuesday evening and will be hoping to stretch their advantage at the top of the league, with neither Wycombe Wanderers nor Wrexham having a game.

Davies' side currently sit four points clear at the top of the league and have remained unbeaten since their 3-2 defeat to Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow in November. With two games in hand on their promotion rivals, securing maximum points from both would extend their lead to ten, making Birmingham strong favourites for the title.

Birmingham City Unbeaten League Run Played Won Drawn Points 13 10 3 33

Cambridge is the first of those and the Blues will be confident of securing a victory despite their midfield woes with the U's sitting bottom of the table.

Birmingham City injury issues ahead of Cambridge fixture

The previous league fixture saw Kieran Dowell and Taylor Gardner-Hickman feature alongside Iwata, but it was Marc Leonard who was afforded an opportunity against the Magpies instead of Gardner-Hickman who had picked up an injury.

Unfortunately, Davies lost the former Northampton Town man midway through the fixture as he picked up a horrible gash to his leg which saw him stretchered off (See Above).

On this injury, the Birmingham head coach said: "I don’t think there was any malice from the opposition player, he’s just sort of jumped over him and caught his knee. Whether there’s any issue there I’m not sure, but it was a deep gash to the knee."

This will likely see him miss Tuesday's fixture, and it adds to a growing list of players missing, with Gardner-Hickman, Paik Seung-Ho, Emil Hansson and Lee Buchanan all still out of action.

Birmingham will hope to have enough to defeat Cambridge

With an unbeaten home record at St Andrew's this season, City supporters will be hopeful that they have enough to secure a result despite their injury concerns.

Facing the league's bottom side, Davies can afford to adopt a more attacking approach, and it is likely that Dowell will feature alongside Iwata in central midfield. This would allow either Willum Willumson or Jay Stansfield to take on the attacking midfield role, while Alfie May is expected to lead the line-up front.

Regardless of their injury setbacks, Birmingham remain well-positioned in the title race, and supporters will be eager to see them secure another three points tomorrow night.