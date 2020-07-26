Chris Brunt makes surprising claim about future after West Brom departure

Chris Brunt left West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, but the club veteran wants to keep on playing.

After 13 years, 421 appearances and 48 goals, Brunt is now a free agent and looking for his next opportunity. His stay at The Hawthorns was coming to an inevitable end with his contract out and the club going up, but it’s not necessarily the end for the Northern Irishman.

When asked what the motivation for him is now, he told www.wba.co.uk that the desire is to keep on playing football for as long as he can:

“Everybody you speak to tells you to play for as long as you can,” explained the 35-year-old. “I had a couple of messages from Steven Reid and Jonathan Greening, people like that and they are saying just play as long as you can. It’s not the same when you don’t play. At the minute I feel good physically.”

Brunt made just five league appearances this season. He managed to feature in the final 20 minutes of the Baggies’ promotion-clinching win over QPR in midweek, and so the midfielder thinks recovery might be an issue going into his next club:

“I haven’t played a lot of football so recovering from games might be the biggest challenge I will face,” he said. “But that will all be part and parcel of it and what decision I make – if I get the opportunity to make a decision – that will be part of the decision. A manager will know that and hopefully they will look after me.”

There could be several Football League clubs looking to get a season out of the West Brom veteran. Although he’s not played that much football this year, his vast experience at both Premier League and international level could make him the ideal kind of player to have around.

The verdict

It’s sad for Baggies fans to see Brunt go, but they will no doubt wish him the best of luck for his next venture, and thank him for his unwavering loyalty to the club. A player with so much class and technical ability, it’d be great to see him playing in the Championship next season.