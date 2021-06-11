Chris Brunt delivers positive Sheffield Wednesday message after sharing Darren Moore insight

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Brunt has backed Darren Moore to be a success at Hillsborough as he looks to guide the club back to the Championship.

The Northern Irishman made over 150 appearances for the Owls before leaving for West Brom and it was during his time with Albion that Brunt came across Moore, who ended up in charge of the Baggies for a spell.

Therefore, he is well positioned to comment on what Moore is like and the 36-year-old explained to the Sheffield Star why Moore is the man to get things right long-term.

“I know Darren well, and Jamie Smith. Darren was around the club a lot in the years I was there. He’s a good guy, relatively young in terms of management experience, but he’s been around a long time and he knows that division, too. They’ll leave no stone unturned and I think he’ll do well there.

“He’s got a heart of gold and will do anything for everybody. Whatever the lads need, he’ll be there for them. Jamie is a good coach who did a lot of stuff with West Brom under-23s and they know that league well from Doncaster where they did well. Hopefully they’ll be able to turn things right back round again.”

The verdict

It’s been a tough time for Wednesday and the off-field issues that continue to impact the club have resulted in the side dropping to the third tier.

The one positive is that Moore could be the ideal man to lead a rebuild and Brunt’s comments certainly suggest that he feels the ex-Albion chief is capable of securing promotion immediately.

His work at Doncaster offers encouragement but it will be interesting to see how the summer plays out for all connected to Wednesday.

