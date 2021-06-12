‘Chris Brunt 2.0’ – Many Bristol City fans react as Robins join transfer race with Celtic and Rangers

Bristol City have joined Celtic and Rangers in the race for departing Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (11/06, 14:24).

The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers but with his contract set to expire at Elland Road this summer is now searching for a new club.

Sky Sports has reported that the Robins are one of the clubs keen on the left-back, alongside Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir and a number of MLS clubs.

Both Celtic and Rangers have also been linked, while the Scotland international is believed to be open to signing permanently for Blackburn after his spell with them in 2020/21.

Douglas has thrived in the Championship in the past – most notably helping both Wolves and Leeds to secure promotion to the Premier League – but you’d question whether it’s a position that the Robins need to be strengthening.

Tommy Rowe may have left the club alongside 10 other senior players but both Jay Dasilva and Cam Pring have returned to fitness, giving City two impressive young options.

20 facts about Bristol City’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 1. City signed Famara Diedhiou from Angers True False

Pearson is said to have a fairly limited transfer budget and is looking to start his squad rebuild.

The links to Douglas have proven a talking point among the Robins fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Are Pring and Dasilva right backs? — One Stream in Bristol (@OSIBpodcast) June 11, 2021

4 years too late — Dave Evans (@DaveEvans86) June 11, 2021

Chris brunt 2.0 — Alex (@alexgeorgiou03) June 11, 2021

Any danger of us signing a player under the age of 30? — joe (@joewj_) June 11, 2021

Too old move on — Trevor Hartnett (@trevhartnett74) June 11, 2021

Would be decent as long as he’s not completely shot. Dasilva and Douglas as your LB options ain’t half bad you know. https://t.co/QVmjdgbz45 — Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) June 11, 2021

Anyone who says this is a bad signing on a free 🤦‍♂️😂 https://t.co/DAo2BVc0qk — Har (@hughesharryy) June 11, 2021